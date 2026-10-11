Delhi markets to reopen on Sunday amid protests, traders urge vigilance and security

Several markets in Delhi have decided to reopen on Sunday, urging traders to step up security and remain vigilant amid a tense situation following Saturday’s crackdown and heavy security deployment across the Capital. The decision comes as the CJP and student groups have called for another round of protests at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, raising concerns over potential disruptions during the festive shopping season. Connaught Place, Khan Market and Sarojini Nagar traders are pushing to resume business amid protests, urging vigilance and police support to ensure normalcy.

Atul Bhargava, who heads the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), said that a fresh advisory had been issued to markets. “This is the festival season and a lot of stock purchases by traders have already been made. We have asked the markets to re-open today but they must increase the vigilance. Deploy people near entrances to check no rowdy element is creating ruckus. A lot of chaos was seen in Connaught Place on Saturday but we can’t keep asking people to shut their shops,” he added.

“Looking at the ongoing protests & sensitive situation in and around Connaught Place on Saturday. We request everyone to be vigilant & cautious while re-opening on 11/10/26. Please keep your doors on guard and let us be alert and safe,” the advisory to the New Delhi markets reads.