Maharashtra reports 562 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 562 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours - over 100 infections less than a day before. On Saturday, the state reported 669 cases in a day. According to the state health department, Maharashtra reported three Covid-19-related deaths - with the fatality rate standing at 1.82 percent. Maharashtra reported three Covid-19-related deaths - with the fatality rate standing at 1.82 percent. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A total of 395 people recovered in the last 24 hours, the data said. The recovery rate stands at 98.13 percent.

Amid a spike in the daily coronavirus cases and fresh concerns over the H3N2 influenza virus, India's daily cases rose by 28% over the previous day on Sunday - with 3,824 people testing positive for Covid-19. According to the health ministry data, the total number of active patients in the country is 18,389 - accounting for 0.04 percent of the overall infections (4,47,22,605).

While states such as Maharashtra and Delhi are seeing a larger spike in the cases, authorities are saying that there is “no need to panic”. However, they have urged people to take safety measures such as wearing masks.

Last week, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness status, and stressed ramping up the Covid testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR and whole genome sequencing of positive samples.