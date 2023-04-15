State records 1,152 Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hrs

Mumbai: For the third consecutive day, Maharashtra reported more than 1000 Covid cases with active cases inching closer to the 6000 mark on Friday. According to the state Covid-19 report, 1,152 new cases were reported across Maharashtra with four deaths in 24 hours. The state now has 5,928 active cases out of which 1,643 are in Mumbai. HT Image

Out of the four deaths, one each was reported in Mumbai and Sindhudurg and two in Nagpur. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 284 Covid-19, out of which BMC said 260 had mild symptoms and are taking treatment at home. According to the BMC Covid-19 report, the Mumbai deceased was a 91-year-old male with acute kidney injury.

The state health department said there has been a gradual but sustained increase in Covid-19 cases since mid-Feb 2023 although the hospitalisation and death rates have remained low. The health department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an advisory on April 10 asking citizens to avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings, especially for senior citizens and people with comorbidities.

“It also advised people to wear masks in crowded and closed settings and practise social distancing,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.

BMC made wearing masks compulsory for everyone in its hospitals and advised senior citizens, comorbid people, and its staff to wear masks.