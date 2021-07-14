Maharashtra reports over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai sees 619 fresh cases

With 8,602 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, Maharashtra’s tally reached 6,181,247 cases so far. As many as 170 more people succumbed to the illness in the previous 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 126,390, the latest data showed.

The daily infections in Maharashtra have remained above the 7,000-mark in the last two days with 7,603 new cases on Monday (July 12) and 7,243 new cases on Tuesday (July 13).

As many as 6,067 people were discharged from hospitals in the previous 24 hours and the cumulative recoveries in the state reached 5,944,801, the data showed. The medical workers in the state tested 226,163 new samples on the day and so far, 44,609,276 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

Meanwhile, the capital city of Mumbai recorded 619 new cases of the disease on the day as the city’s tally reached 729,263. With 10 more fatalities, the city’s death toll climbed to 15,654, the data also showed.

According to a bulletin from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai currently has 6,989 active cases of the disease. The recovery rate in the city stood at 96% and there are eight active containment zones within the city, the bulletin also showed. As many as 35,968 tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours and so far, 7,628,469 tests have been conducted in the city, the BMC bulletin showed.

The state is also battling a surge in the black fungus infections. A bulletin from the state health department on the day showed that 9,628 cases of the disease have been confirmed so far and 1,112 people have lost their lives to it. Currently, 2,900 patients are receiving treatment for the disease. Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Solapur and Mumbai are some of the districts where maximum cases have been identified, news agency ANI reported.

Data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed that 37,516,773 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in the state as of 7am on Wednesday. It includes 29,348,230 first doses and 8,168,543 second doses.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that he would meet with the Union health minister and request him to provide adequate quantities of the vaccine, news agency ANI reported. He also said that the state needed 30 million vaccine doses every month.