Maharashtra sees 2,149 new Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,149 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths, while Mumbai saw 480 cases with five deaths.

The state’s case tally has now reached 6,588,429, while the toll stands at 1,39,734. There were 125,530 tests done on Friday, while the number of recoveries clocked 1,898. Pune leads with 19,530 deaths followed by Mumbai with 16,177 and Thane with 11,399.

There are currently 29,782 active patients across the state, of which Pune tops with 8,079 patients, followed by Mumbai with 6,255 and Thane with 3,842 active patients.

There were 25,829 vaccine doses administered on Friday, bringing the total number of doses to 9,07,84,791. Of these 2,78,64,192 citizens have been fully vaccinated with two doses.