Maharashtra's single-day Covid tally sees spike with 6,258 cases; fresh fatalities increase by 254

Maharashtra recorded 6,258 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) on Tuesday, taking the state-wide tally to 6,276,057. In the past 24 hours, 254 number of people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,31,859, while 12,645 number of people made a full recovery, according to the health department's bulletin.

Tuesday's tally marks an increase from the 4,877 cases the state had recorded on Monday and a slight decrease from the 6,843 cases it had recorded on Sunday. The capital city of Mumbai reported 344 new cases, an increase from the 297 cases it had recorded just a day before. The number of fatalities went down after 5 number of deaths were recorded on Tuesday.

The number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours went up after 181,593 number of tests were conducted on Tuesday, compared to the 148,138 tests conducted on Monday. The state has conducted a total of 47,176,715 tests since the pandemic struck last year.

Nashik recorded 95 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday , taking the total number of cases in the district to 402,137, reported news agency PTI. It also recorded three deaths and 118 recoveries in the 24-hour-span, which saw the death toll and total number of recoveries rise to 8,501 and 392,409, respectively.

Maharashtra reached a celebratory milestone on Monday after the state successfully inoculated 10 million citizens with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, becoming the first Indian state to do so. “Maharashtra has once again achieved an important milestone. We have till now administered first doses to 31,666,958 people. Today [Monday], in this vaccination drive, we managed to reach the figure of vaccinating more than one crore (10 million) people with two doses,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, public health.



