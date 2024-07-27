Mahim beach fills up with garbage
Mumbai residents frustrated as high tides bring heaps of garbage to Mahim beach, despite BMC's cleaning efforts. Environmentalists suggest metal nets at nullah outfalls to prevent sea pollution.
Mumbai: Despite having a sea-facing flat that looks into the Mahim beach from where he could have enjoyed the rains, Mudassar Patel can see nothing but garbage. “Even after all the cleaning on the beach, high tide brings so much garbage that it reaches the road and my building’s compound,” he said.
“The BMC’s cleaning operates in two shifts during low tides, but high tides, especially with heavy rains, bring so much garbage that the efforts seem futile,” explained Anwar Khan, a Mahim resident who monitors the beach cleaning every morning. He noted that during high tides, contractor’s machines can’t access the beach, causing collected garbage to spread back over the area.
“The contractor will clean it up daily, but with such massive amounts, it will take time,” added Khan.
Environmental issues are at the heart of the problem. Stalin D., environmentalist and director of Vanashakti, explained, “Garbage is always present in the city’s nullahs, waiting for high tide to carry it into the sea, which then returns it to the beach.”
He suggested installing metal nets at nullah outfalls to prevent garbage from entering the sea. “The BMC worries that garbage accumulating at the nets could cause waterlogging if not cleaned regularly,” said Stalin. “However, metal nets in Kalyan and Dombivli have made the Ulhas River much cleaner. A pilot project in Thane Creek using fishermen’s nets collected over 1,000 tons of garbage in three months. The BMC has placed trash booms in many nullahs, but those have their limits.”
Khan concurred, emphasising that until garbage in the Mithi River is controlled, beach cleaning will remain a daily, repetitive task.
