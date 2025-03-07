MUMBAI: The iftar at the Mahim dargah on Wednesday opened with a line from an Urdu poem: “Shukre Khuda karo Mah e Rahman aa gaya, Taqseem karne Nematen Ramzan aa gaya” (Thank God, the month of the Merciful has arrived, to distribute blessings. Ramadan has arrived). Mahim dargah’s interfaith iftar: Humanity has no boundaries

It was a gathering of over a thousand people drawn from different faiths who partook in the iftar, the evening meal traditionally eaten by Muslims at sunset during the holy month of Ramadan. Together, they broke their fast at 6:47 pm, with the distribution of khajoor, or dates. This was followed by servings of fruit and pakodas as part of the iftar. By serving the economically underprivileged, the dargah demonstrated that small acts of kindness can make a significant difference in the lives of the less fortunate.

This iconic dargah, located in the heart of Mahim, is associated with the 14th-15th century Sufi saint Makhdoom Ali Mahimi. It is known for its syncretic tradition, where even police personnel visit to pray for the resolution of difficult cases. Wednesday’s iftar amplified the dargah’s spirit of communal harmony and the power of interfaith dialogue and cooperation.

The iftar was hosted by Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee of both the Mahim Dargah Trust and the Haji Ali Dargah Trust. “It is the Mahim dargah’s unwavering commitment to fostering the human connection, charity and national integration,” Khandwani said.

Dr Sabir Sayed, director of operations at the Mahim Dargah Trust, explained that they had invited the heads and representatives of various faiths and sects, including a Buddhist monk, a member of the Bohri Syedna community, a trustee from a local Parsi agiary, representatives from a gurdwara, the Siddhivinayak Temple, and a Jain muni. “The objective is to show that we are all united. This gathering reminds us of the importance of embracing the cultural diversity that defines India,” said Sayed.

Kersi Tavadia, trustee of the Sonawala Agiary in Mahim, praised the initiative, which underlined humanitarian values. “The discussions focused on service to humanity and how different communities can contribute,” he said.

Bhaskar Shetty, trustee of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, added, “We have long-standing ties with the Mahim dargah trustees. Although we don’t organise events at the temple, our medical facilities, such as dialysis, are used by Muslim patients.”

Sukhbinder Singh, member of a gurdwara in Kurla, shared, “I’ve known people at the Mahim dargah for eight years, and they’ve visited our Vikhroli gurdwara as well. It was thoughtful of them to have made separate arrangements for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. We also suggested distributing dates to the poor, and they were welcomed with dignity inside the dargah. Service to humanity is central to Sikhism.”

Ajanh Prashan Ratana Gautam, a Buddhist monk, revealed that plans were underway to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti at the Mahim dargah in April, a first for the shrine.

The message came through loud and clear – that humanity and compassion have no boundaries.