Mahim residents move HC over inaction against encroachers

Mumbai: Residents of Mahim’s Senapati Bapat Marg have filed a contempt petition in the Bombay high court (HC) against the civic body’s failure to remove encroachments, including illegal car and bike washing businesses plying their trade on the footpath. Mumbai, India - Dec. 12, 2023:Illegal Bike and Car washing center on Senapati Bapat road between Dadar and Matunga, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Petitioners Urich Kamath and Shrikant Shenoy referred to the court’s November 14, 2022, order, wherein the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was directed to clear all encroachments on Senapati Bapat Marg within four weeks. “It is the duty of the municipal corporation to get the public street clear from encroachers. The said street shall be made available to members of the public for smooth vehicular traffic and free from encroachment,” the order had said, adding that concerned officers of the civic body would be held personally responsible for any inaction.

In their petition, Kamath and Shenoy observed that despite this order, the civic body and police had failed to remove the encroachments. The action taken by the BMC was temporary and the encroachers were back within days, they said.

“As on date, the encroachers continue to occupy public spaces like bus shelters, forcing regular commuters including school children to wait for buses on the road. Members of the public are also forced to walk on the road in heavy traffic instead of the footpath,” read the petition. It mentioned that no action was taken against violators even after the petitioners shared images and videos of the encroachment on the WhatsApp group set up by the BMC, which also had representatives of the police.

Kamath, one of the petitioners and member of the Mumbai North Central District Forum said the number of garages had increased since the high court order. “These garages operate from cars parked on the road, especially outside Mahim (west) railway station. This only shows that the authorities have failed to act,” he said.

Officials from BMC’s G North ward said continuous efforts were being made to remove encroachments in coordination with the police and railway authorities. “At present, there are no permanent structures on the road, and regular action is being taken against the encroachers. Sometimes they throw their belongings on the railway premises behind, hence we are in touch with railway authorities as well,” said the official.

“An FIR was lodged against one of the encroachers in December 2022. We have also informed police to act against illegally parked vehicles,” the official added.