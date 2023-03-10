Major fire breaks out in studio at Mumbai Film City

A major fire broke out on the set of a daily soap opera at the film city at Goregaon in Mumbai. The fire services received a call regarding the fire on the set of 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein' at 4.30pm, according to officials. No injuries have been reported so far. The blaze is confined to ground floor of the film studio spread over 2,000 square feet in Goregaon film city, they said. Fire in Mumbai film city.

Initial reports, however, suggest that the fire has spread to nearby sets. The sets in the vicinity that have caught fire are of 'Teri Meri Dooriyan' and 'Ajooni'.

Avinash Dhakne, Managing Director of the Film City, said no one was injured in the incident but the fire spread fast as the set had combustible material and the wind speed was high.

Eight fire engines of the Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot and the dousing operation was underway, reported PTI quoting an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.