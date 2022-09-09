Makeover to bring 350-year-old weathered Worli Fort to its stately glory
A tender of ₹50 lakh was passed before monsoon for the renovation project and the main lead consultant is G5A. Architect Vikas Dilawari is the external consultant
Mumbai: The iconic Worli Fort which was built by the British around 1675 is all set to get a makeover by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The restoration work will bring the weathered fort back to its stately glory with BMC going the extra mile to find black basalt stone for the project.
A tender of ₹50 lakh was passed before monsoon for the renovation project and the main lead consultant is G5A. Architect Vikas Dilawari is the external consultant.
The British built the fort on Worli Hill, which overlooked Mahim Bay when the city comprised seven islands. It was used as a lookout for enemy ships and pirates.
Due to the spectacular view of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link and Dadar Chowpatty, it is now the most sought-after place for various film shootings.
Chandrashekhar Zambre, executive engineer, G (south) ward said that stones on the wall had been dislodged and had to be restored. There were several meetings with the state archaeology department and Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee to finalise restoration work.
“We have just started work on the project and used the same black basalt stone which was used by the British at the time of constructing the fort to match the colouring and texture with the old stones. We will also illuminate it at night so that it becomes visible from the sealink,” said Zambre.
The black basalt stones have been ordered by the state archaeology department and the specifications have been given to the contractor.
A civic official from G (south) ward in-charge of the project said the black basalt stone which has been brought for the restoration of the heritage bridge at Lower Parel will also be used for the restoration of the fort which is subject to approval from the state archaeology department.
“The characteristic of this basalt stone which will be used for the Lower Parel bridge, matches with the fort. The contractors will carve the stone to look exactly like it was over 300 years back. The contractors have their quarries but the carving is done by their masonry. The reference is taken from other forts and carved accordingly,” said the civic official.
Commenting on the nature of restoration, a civic official said, “The lower wall of the fort is completely damaged and spouts are missing below to drain out the water. The bund wall is also missing and it will be lime-washed from the sides. The missing hand railing on the steps will be restored, “he said.
The state archaeology department earns revenue by letting out the fort for film shootings.
Zambre said this tourist spot has been restricted entry due to ongoing works. “This spot is the most sought-after spot for film shootings due to the spectacular view of the sealink. After it is illuminated, it will add to the beauty of the fort. We will repair the steps and have an electric metre room. There will also be landscaping done. This beautification will deter slum encroachers from hanging their clothes on the fort walls,” said Zambre.
The restoration will improve the drainage system to prevent leakage and the facade will be brought back to its lost glory.
The vegetation on the fort will be removed using chemicals and it will get a light wash and the original colour of the stone will be visible.
“The fort is a vantage point as Bandra–Worli Sea Link, Dadar Chowpatty will be visible from the fort. The approach road will also be made eventually. The outer wall and facade is damaged which will be restored,” said a civic official.
-
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
-
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
-
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
-
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
-
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics