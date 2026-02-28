Malabar Hill reservoir plan scaled-down to save trees; BMC opts for 52 MLD tank

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to proceed with the construction of a 52 MLD water tank behind the existing 140-year-old Malabar Hill reservoir, which is slated for repairs. The revised plan significantly reduces the environmental impact that had sparked public concern earlier. What initially involved the felling of nearly 400 trees has now been scaled down to 76, offering relief to residents worried about the area’s green cover. Mumbai, India – Sept 10, 2023: Plot at Malbar Hill, next Hanging Garden, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Sept 10, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects), confirmed that the civic body’s team consulted the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, a fortnight ago. “Our team had gone to IIT Roorkee and we had a discussion. Mostly, we are going in the direction of having an alternate 52 MLD tank at one particular place, which is behind the existing Malabar Hill reservoir,” Bangar told HT.

IIT Roorkee vetted two proposals submitted by the BMC’s hydraulic department regarding the reservoir repair plan. In its report, the institute found the proposal to construct an alternate 52 MLD tank at the rear side of the reservoir to be technically sound. The project, however, had drawn sharp criticism earlier due to the anticipated loss of tree cover.

A civic official said design revisions have helped preserve most of the greenery. “The green cover is being preserved, and large trees like chikoo and jackfruit will be saved,” the official said.

The second proposal reviewed by IIT Roorkee stemmed from citizens’ suggestions to demolish the existing 7 MLD MHR-2 tank located behind the Malabar Hill post office and use that land instead. IIT Roorkee has advised that this option be examined carefully, particularly in view of site limitations and operational and maintenance constraints.

The 7 MLD MHR-2 tank currently supplies water to key establishments, including Raj Bhavan, Sahyadri Guest House and parts of Malabar Hill, making its removal a sensitive issue.

A civic official clarified that two plans were submitted to IIT Roorkee. One involved constructing a 52 MLD alternate tank behind the existing 135-year-old Malabar Hill reservoir, which the institute conveyed was feasible.

On the citizens’ proposal, IIT Roorkee informed the BMC that feasibility concerns would need to be examined in detail before any decision could be taken. Bangar elaborated:

“Citizens had good intentions, but they were not aware of the size of the land or the capacity requirements. They suggested that this land be verified, and it was concluded that it wasn’t possible to construct tanks at two places. After exploring the options for the other land, we concluded that the alternate tank of 52 MLD will be constructed behind the Malabar Hill reservoir land.”

The methodology for proceeding with this option has already been discussed between the BMC and IIT Roorkee, with the civic body now preparing to move forward with the plan that seeks to balance infrastructure needs with environmental considerations.