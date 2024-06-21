Man arrested by Goa police from UP hits cops, flees from city airport

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old man arrested by Goa police from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh fled from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday when he was being taken to board a connecting flight to Panjim. The accused, Imad Wasim Khan, pushed the Goa police constables, assaulted them and fled from the spot while they were transferring him from terminal two, where their flight from Delhi landed, to terminal one, said police. He was subsequently booked for resisting his lawful apprehension by Sahar police. The policemen and the accused alighted from the aircraft at terminal two and were walking towards terminal one to catch the connecting flight to Goa when the accused fled from the spot. (Hindustan Times)

In May, the Mapusa police had registered a case against some unidentified accused under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 170 (personating a public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 389 (putting person in fear or accusation of offence in order to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Khan was arrested in connection with this case from Saharanpur by sub-inspector Bablo Parab and constable Sushant Chopdekar, both attached to the Mapusa police station, with the help of local police. He was being taken from Delhi to Goa by an Indigo Airlines flight with a changeover in Mumbai when the incident occurred.

“They alighted from the aircraft at terminal two and were walking towards terminal one to catch the connecting flight when the accused suddenly pushed constable Chopdekar and started running. He managed to board a running car, but Chopdekar pulled him out from it, leading to a fight between them. Taking benefit of the melee, the accused fled from the spot again,” said a police officer.

Following the incident, the Sahar police registered a case against Khan based on a complaint by policemen from Goa. “He has booked under sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and we are searching for him,” said the police officer.