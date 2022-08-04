Man arrested for ordering marijuana from US

Mumbai A man from Bhandup (West) was arrested by Mumbai customs officials for allegedly ordering and accepting the delivery of high-quality marijuana from California, United States via cargo courier.

The accused, Ansar Rustam Changal, had ordered the drug using the Aadhaar card details of another person Abhishekh Jaiswal. The parcel on July 31 was stopped and examined at the international courier terminal based on specific input and led to the recovery of 238 grams of cannabis.

The customs officials then carried out a controlled delivery operation. When the parcel was couriered to the destined address in Bhandup, Changal accepted it and was subsequently arrested.

He reportedly admitted that he had ordered weed from the USA to sell the same in local markets and also for his personal consumption and paid the consignor via cryptocurrency. He further admitted that he similarly ordered and accepted the delivery of the imported marijuana in the past as well.