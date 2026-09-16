Key takeaways from the recent BRICS Summit

The 18th BRICS Summit, held from September 12–13, 2026, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi marked a critical turning point for the expanded economic bloc. Hosting the summit under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," India faced the daunting task of fostering consensus within an increasingly diverse 11-member grouping. Operating amidst deep geopolitical fractures—including escalated wars in West Asia and threats of severe unilateral trade tariffs—the summit concluded successfully with the unanimous adoption of the historic New Delhi Declaration. Spanning 45 pages and 140 paragraphs, it became the longest BRICS declaration in a decade, outlining a comprehensive vision for a reformed, multipolar world order. The main takeaways from the summit highlight a collective push by the Global South to rewrite the rules of global governance, trade, finance, and technology. BRICS Summit 2026 highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and others, during a Gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for visiting leaders of the 18th BRICS Summit, (MEA)

At the core of the New Delhi Declaration is a fierce demand for "reformed multilateralism," aimed at correcting historical imbalances in global decision-making institutions. BRICS leaders strongly advocated for comprehensive reforms of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), explicitly pushing for greater representation of developing countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Beyond the UN, the bloc called for restructuring the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to mirror the shifting realities of the global economy, where BRICS now commands roughly 40% of global GDP. By positioning itself firmly as the premier voice for Emerging Markets and Developing Countries (EMDCs), BRICS sent a definitive message to the West: The global governance framework must adapt to a multipolar reality.

Faced with escalating global trade tensions, the summit served as a unified shield against economic protectionism. The declaration expressed strong pushback against unilateral tariffs, non-tariff barriers, and coercive economic sanctions, directly responding to aggressive tariff threats issued by the West earlier in the year. To circumvent these vulnerabilities, the summit prioritised financial autonomy. While leaders explicitly steered clear of creating a unified, common BRICS currency, they heavily championed local-currency trade settlements. Members threw their weight behind the BRICS Payment Task Force to strengthen cross-border payment frameworks using domestic currencies, thereby bolstering economic resilience and chipping away at the global dominance of the US dollar.

Navigating acute regional conflicts was perhaps the most delicate diplomatic tightrope of the summit. With newly-admitted members Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sitting at the same table, achieving a unified stance on West Asia was heavily scrutinised. In this context, the high-level talks between Iran and the United Arab Emirates on September 12, 2026 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, were significant because they broke a deep regional deadlock and allowed the BRICS summit to reach a vital consensus. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled met face-to-face despite recent missile attacks and bitter arguments over the conflict in West Asia. During these discussions, both leaders agreed to put the past behind them. This sudden compromise enabled the 11-member BRICS group to adopt the New Delhi Declaration, which calls for maximum restraint while avoiding direct condemnation of specific state strikes. The successful dialogue also highlighted India's growing role as a trusted peacemaker between bitter rivals.

The New Delhi Declaration, adopted unanimously, marks a critical milestone in global counter-terrorism efforts by demonstrating unequivocal consensus among member states despite sharp geopolitical divisions. In a significant diplomatic victory for India, the leaders' declaration explicitly condemned the April 2025 Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. By elevating this specific condemnation to a joint leaders' statement signed by all member nations—including China—the group reinforced a collective, "zero tolerance" stance against terror networks and explicitly rejected double standards in countering violence.

Furthermore, the declaration takes a robust position against cross-border terrorism, terrorism financing, and safe havens, while demanding strict accountability for perpetrators and their sponsors under international law. This unified messaging effectively bridges regional rivalries within the expanded bloc, solidifying a collective BRICS commitment to disrupting extremist networks and accelerating the adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

The New Delhi Summit effectively shifted the narrative on technology and climate from defensive compliance to proactive leadership. Leaders established a distinct Global South position on Artificial Intelligence (AI), framing AI governance as an economic and structural opportunity rather than a tool for digital colonisation. Additionally, the bloc rejected carbon border adjustment measures, which they argued unfairly penalised developing States. Instead, they focused on securing equitable climate finance, safeguarding supply chains for critical minerals, and executing fair energy transitions. Practical steps toward deep-tech cooperation were also formalised, notably through space collaborations involving the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation.

Ultimately, the 18th BRICS Summit was less about a single explosive breakthrough and more about the steady, calculated restructuring of global systems. For India, the summit was an unmitigated diplomatic triumph. New Delhi successfully bridged internal divides, managed to keep the bloc focused on a constructive, development-oriented agenda, and prevented BRICS from devolving into an overtly anti-Western axis. Guided by India’s principle of Humanity First, the New Delhi Declaration leaves behind a legacy of resilience, proving that despite intense bilateral differences, the expanded BRICS bloc possesses the collective will to champion an equitable, multipolar future.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Prabhu Dayal, former ambassador, New Delhi.