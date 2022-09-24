Man arrested for running prostitution racket at home in Ulwe

A 30-year-old IT Diploma holder, who lost his job during the pandemic and ran a prostitution racket, has been arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai.

The accused, identified as Bhushan Ganpat Koyande, was running a prostitution racket from his residence at Unnati Housing Society in Ulwe Sector 19A. According to senior police inspector Parag Sonwane of AHTU, the accused was arrested after they received information and sent a fake customer to Koyande.

The fake customer contacted Koyande and then he was called to his residence wherein he showed pictures of two girls on his mobile and after one was selected, he was asked to pay ₹3,000 and was directed to the bedroom.

The accused claimed that after he lost his job, he started this business after getting in touch with a hotel manager who introduced him to two girls who were ready to work for him. After he started getting good response to the sex trade, he decided to continue with it.

Of the ₹3,000 he took from ‘customers’, he used to keep ₹2,000 to himself and pay the remaining to the girls.

“He now has contact numbers of many girls who are called up as per the requirement. The two girls whom we rescued were aged 25 and 32 years,” Sonawane added.

Originally from Devgad, Koyande’s parents stay in Mankhurd and were completely unaware of the profession of their son. “He used to visit his parents once in 10 days but they were never aware of what he did. He has been handed over to NRI Coastal police station, wherein the case is registered,” Sonawane said. The accused has been arrested under the relevant sections of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.