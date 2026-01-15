THANE: A 23-year-old man has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 21-year-old female friend, who worked as air hostess with Air India Express, said the police. The accused allegedly assaulted the young woman, extorted lakhs of rupees from her, and falsely promised to marry her. Man booked for abetting suicide of 21-year-old air hostess

According to the Kolsewadi Police in Kalyan East the complaint was filed by the mother of the deceased. The complaint stated that the young woman died by suicide on December 28, 2025, when she was found hanging around 10pm at her house in Kalyan East. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead at around 11.50 pm.

Initially, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered at the Kolsewadi Police Station and her last rites were performed the following day after the post-mortem examination.

However, a few days later, while reviewing the deceased’s mobile phone chats, call records, and financial transactions, the family discovered that their daughter had been in a relationship with the accused since 2020. According to the complaint, the accused and the deceased had known each other since their school days and had been in a relationship earlier too, but they had ended their relationship due to issues with the two families. Despite this, the two allegedly continued their relationship without informing their families.

In her complaint, the mother alleged that the accused had promised to marry her daughter, physically assaulted her on several occasions, threatened to leak her private photographs, and extorted large sums of money from her under false assurances.

The mother told the police that on the day of the suicide, as per chat records, the accused allegedly told the victim that he was in relationships with other women as well. He added that he did not care about her and would continue his other relationships. He also allegedly shared photographs of himself with other women on the victim’s mobile phone. Distressed by these messages, the victim reportedly became depressed and took the extreme step.

In 2024, the woman joined Air India Express as an air hostess and was posted in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. As per the complaint, the accused used to visit her in Hyderabad and stay with her. The complaint further alleges that the accused assaulted her physically on several occasions, established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage, and extorted lakhs of rupees from her multiple times, the latest instance being on December 16.

A police officer from the Kolsewadi police said, “We have registered a case of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after fresh allegations emerged based on the deceased’s mobile phone records, chats, and bank statements provided by the family.”