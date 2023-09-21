News / Cities / Mumbai News / Man crushed under the wheels while returning from his birthday party

Man crushed under the wheels while returning from his birthday party

ByVinay Dalvi
Sep 21, 2023 01:15 AM IST

Kamlesh Singhal, 38, a resident of Wadala, partied with friends on Monday night. On his way back on a bike, he was crushed under the tyre of an 18-wheeler truck

Mumbai: A man who celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday was killed after being crushed under the rear tyre of an 18-wheeler truck on Wadala-Chembur Link Road.

According to the police, Kamlesh Singhal, 38, a resident of Korba Mithaghar, Wadala, went for dinner with his family on Monday night. After dinner, he met with his friends, Mahendra Panmand and Mahesh Sonawane, and they partied and had a few drinks. Singhal and Panmand then decided to drop a friend. After dropping their friend, they went towards Carnival Cinemas IMAX. “When they were near Shantinagar area, they tried overtaking an 18-wheeled trailer from the left, but the trailer hit their vehicle. Kamlesh, who was sitting pillion, fell from the scooter and came under the rear tyre of the trailer,” said the police officer.

Kamlesh suffered injuries on his thighs, back, and arms and was rushed to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead the next day,” said a police officer. Kamlesh’s friend Panmand sustained minor injuries.

The police are tracing the vehicle number of the trailer and are searching for the driver.

The driver has been booked under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

