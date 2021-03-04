Man dies after getting second dose of vaccine: Family awaits post-mortem report

A day after a 45-year-old private health care worker, Sukhdev Kirdat, died in Bhiwandi minutes after taking the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, his family is awaiting the post-mortem report to know what caused his sudden death. The police have registered an accidental death report as the post-mortem by JJ Hospital did not give any conclusive results. The police said the hospital was awaiting a few more tests to determine the cause of death.

“When he took the first dose, he did not face any health issue. That day he went to work like usual and the doctor for whom he worked reminded him to go and take the second dose of vaccine,” said Prithviraj Salunke, 24, nephew of the deceased.

Kirdat who lived in Thane’s Manorama Nagar is survived by his wife and 13-year-old son. He was taking medication for hypertension for the past three years. He has been working as a driver to a doctor in Bhiwandi for 8-9 years.

Yogesh Chavhan, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi, said, “The post-mortem report submitted by expert doctors states their opinion is reserved

“It might be just a coincidence that the beneficiary suffered cardiac arrest right after the vaccination,” said Dr Prashant Patil, president Indian Medical Association, Kalyan.

Dr Pankaj Kumar Kasar, an interventional cardiologist from Kalyan said, “It is very rare that a vaccine cause any heart ailment.”