Man dies after getting second dose of vaccine: Family awaits post-mortem report
A day after a 45-year-old private health care worker, Sukhdev Kirdat, died in Bhiwandi minutes after taking the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, his family is awaiting the post-mortem report to know what caused his sudden death. The police have registered an accidental death report as the post-mortem by JJ Hospital did not give any conclusive results. The police said the hospital was awaiting a few more tests to determine the cause of death.
“When he took the first dose, he did not face any health issue. That day he went to work like usual and the doctor for whom he worked reminded him to go and take the second dose of vaccine,” said Prithviraj Salunke, 24, nephew of the deceased.
Kirdat who lived in Thane’s Manorama Nagar is survived by his wife and 13-year-old son. He was taking medication for hypertension for the past three years. He has been working as a driver to a doctor in Bhiwandi for 8-9 years.
Yogesh Chavhan, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi, said, “The post-mortem report submitted by expert doctors states their opinion is reserved
“It might be just a coincidence that the beneficiary suffered cardiac arrest right after the vaccination,” said Dr Prashant Patil, president Indian Medical Association, Kalyan.
Dr Pankaj Kumar Kasar, an interventional cardiologist from Kalyan said, “It is very rare that a vaccine cause any heart ailment.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra ATS arrests major drug supplier from Himachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delete scene, withdraw movie from viewing platforms: Bombay HC to Telugu filmmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s role now important in Maratha quota matter: Ashok Chavan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai group set to make mattresses for homeless using discarded plastic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harassment at Jalgaon hostel: 4-member panel to conduct probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP mounts pressure to send Sanjay Rathod’s resignation to Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only chanting slogans doesn’t make one a patriot: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC asks authorities to reply to PIL against removal of cash lanes at toll plazas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra announces probe into Devendra Fadnavis’s plantation drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Madrassa teacher gets 5-year jail term for molesting minor girls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Salesman arrested for theft of antiques worth ₹70 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Shakti Mills gang rape convict arrested in assault case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mangrove cover in Maharashtra up by 16%, finds survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Garage owner stabs man over parking space, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Businessman Deven Mehta booked for duping architect of ₹11.66 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox