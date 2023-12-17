close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Man from J&K held for raping, impregnating minor girl in Mumbai

Man from J&K held for raping, impregnating minor girl in Mumbai

PTI |
Dec 17, 2023 07:22 PM IST

The police recently nabbed the accused when he arrived to visit the girl who was admitted to Bhabha Hospital in the western suburb of Bandra, the official said.

The accused, who hails from Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, had befriended the 16-year-old victim while he was working in the city and was in a physical relationship with her from August 2022 till September this year, he said.

The girl’s family found out that she was pregnant and approached the police, the official said.

The accused has been arrested under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), he added.

