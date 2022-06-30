Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man gets 10-year jail term for sexually abusing his minor daughters
Man gets 10-year jail term for sexually abusing his minor daughters

The elder daughter had claimed that the accused first sexually assaulted her in October 2015, and her ordeal continued till January 2018
The younger daughter had told the police that the accused used to rape her thrice or four times a week when they were alone at home (IANS)
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByCharul Shah

Mumbai: A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court on Tuesday convicted a 38-year-old man for repeatedly sexually abusing his two minor daughters, and sentenced him to ten years imprisonment.

The minor girls deposed before the court against their father and claimed that he repeatedly abused them when they were alone at home. The elder daughter was 16-year-old while the younger one was 14 at the time of the incident. They were staying with their father and their younger brother, as their mother had expired.

The elder daughter had claimed that the accused first sexually assaulted her in October 2015, and her ordeal continued till January 2018. It was the same year, when the girls with the help of their neighbour, approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The younger daughter had told the police that the accused used to rape her thrice or four times a week when they were alone at home.

The court considered the testimony of the victim. The prosecutor -Veena Shelar had examined 9 other witnesses including their neighbours to prove the case.

