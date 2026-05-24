MUMBAI: A sessions court on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old man to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder a toy-factory supervisor by repeatedly stabbing him in Kanjurmarg in 2022. Man gets 7 years in jail for stabbing factory supervisor

Additional sessions Judge MB Oza convicted Sonu Mohd Khurshid Alam Sah, holding that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt through the testimony of the injured victim, medical evidence and recovery of the weapon used in the attack.

Apart from the seven-year sentence for attempted murder, the court also awarded concurrent sentences of five years for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon and six months for intentional insult likely to provoke breach of peace.

The case pertains to an assault on November 28, 2022, near Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gandhi Nagar, Kanjurmarg West. According to the prosecution, victim Ramchandra Varma, a supervisor at a toy factory, was attacked while returning home from work.

The prosecution said the accused confronted Varma over an earlier dispute and stabbed him multiple times in the stomach, chest and neck with a knife.

In his testimony, Varma told the court that the accused caught him from behind, threatened him and then launched the attack. The court noted that the accused had allegedly warned the victim against stopping him from entering the factory.

Varma sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Sion Hospital, where he underwent surgery and remained admitted for nearly two weeks.

According to the prosecution, the dispute stemmed from an earlier altercation at the factory, where Varma had allegedly asked the accused not to enter the premises as women employees worked there.

Doctors testified that the victim suffered grievous injuries caused by a sharp weapon and that the wounds could have been inflicted using the knife recovered during the investigation.

The court also relied on the recovery of the knife and clothes allegedly concealed by the accused near Panchsheel Society after the attack. A prosecution witness testified that the accused led police to the spot and produced the weapon from nearby bushes.

Rejecting the defence’s contention that no independent eyewitnesses were examined, the court observed that the testimony of the injured witness was reliable and corroborated by medical and forensic evidence.