MUMBAI: A dispute over a parked motorcycle allegedly led to the brutal murder of a man in Dahisar West on Thursday morning. The MHB Colony police arrested the accused within an hour of the incident. Man killed following dispute over parked bike in Dahisar

According to police, the murder took place around 10:45 am in Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar West. The police said an argument had broken out between the victim, Bharat Adhav and the accused, Krishna Raja Yadav during the Holi festival. Yadav accused the victim of leaving a parked bike outside his house. The dispute may have led to a grudge, the police said.

On Thursday morning, the duo had another dispute. As the argument escalated, Yadav attacked the victim with a knife and slit his throat, said a police officer. After hearing about the incident, officers from the MHB police station rushed to the spot and took the victim to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police then launched a search operation and arrested the accused within an hour of the crime. The knife used in the murder was also recovered. The police are investigating whether others were involved in the crime.

The victim’s mother, Chhaya Sanjay Adhav, approached the police on Friday and demanded strict action against the accused. “We have arrested the accused and are investigating further,” said a police officer from the MHB Colony police station.

Meanwhile, the incident has caused panic and fear among residents, especially since there were three murder cases in the area previously.