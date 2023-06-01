Man sets lover’s 20-year-old daughter ablaze

MUMBAI: A 42-year-old-man has been arrested for allegedly throwing petrol on his lover’s 20-year-old daughter and setting her ablaze. The victim suffered 70% burns and is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital. HT Image

According to the Dharavi police, the victim’s mother Kajol Jaiswar, 50, a tailor, was living with the accused Nandkishor Patel, 42, a labour contractor, for the past three years.

The girl, identified as Mohini, lived with them at their residence in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Dharavi. The police said, after securing a job, the 20-year-old started misbehaving with Patel and used to abuse him. She also prevented him from entering the house. The escalation of this issue led to the man setting her ablaze on Tuesday, informed a police official.

“The woman’s husband died three years ago. Since then, Patel used to provide financial support to the mother-daughter duo. He was in a live-in relationship with the woman,” said a Dharavi police station officer.

Recently, Mohini, the daughter of the complainant got work and they were even thinking of getting her married soon. The mother was also getting more work in the neighbourhood and thus they were doing well financially.

“In order to avoid Patel, the girl used to taunt and insult him regularly for the last few days. She also kept Patel waiting outside the house for hours. This had angered Patel who on Tuesday got into an argument with Mohini and threw petrol on her and set her ablaze. She has suffered burns to her hands, back and stomach and even legs and is admitted to Sion Hospital with 70% burns,” said DCP Manoj Patil of Zone V.

The police said they have arrested Patel and registered a case against him for attempting murder.