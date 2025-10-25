Man stabs ex-girlfriend to death in Kalachowki, dies by suicide

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death and later died by suicide at Kalachowki on Friday morning. Police said the incident took place at around 10.30am at Dattaram Lad Road.

According to the Kalachowki police, the man, a resident of Ambewadi in Lalbaug, called his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend to meet him at Dattaram Lad Marg. When she arrived, they argued and the man took out a kitchen knife from his pocket and started stabbing her. She ran away and entered Aastha Maternity & Surgical Nursing Home, around 200 metres away, said Ragasudha R, deputy commissioner of police, Zone IV.

The man chased her and continued to assault her in the compound. “People and the staff tried to stop the man. They picked up paver blocks and bamboo sticks and started assaulting him,” said a shopkeeper.

By then, a traffic police constable, Kiran Suryawanshi, who was attending to complaints of illegal parking nearby, arrived on the scene. The man was grasping the woman’s hand and, in the commotion, he stabbed himself. As he fell, his grip on her hand loosened and Suryawanshi pulled the woman away. She was taken to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Byculla and later shifted to JJ Hospital since her condition was critical, said a police officer.

The man was taken to KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead on admission. He had succumbed to stab injuries on his hands and neck. His ex-girlfriend, who had been stabbed all over her body, succumbed to her injuries at around 5pm.

The two were in a relationship for ten years and were to be married soon. But the couple broke up over a man she had begun to follow on Instagram, said Ragasudha. On Thursday evening, the deceased man, an out-of-work restaurant cook, fought with the woman over the issue and they decided to meet on Friday to resolve the matter, said the officer. The meeting proved fatal for both.