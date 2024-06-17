Man, two children injured as ceiling plaster falls

Thane: A man and his two minor children were injured after the ceiling plaster of their apartment collapsed early Sunday morning in Thane city, civic officials reported. Thane, India - June ,16, 2024: Three people were injured when a slab fell in a room on the third floor of the Shramdan Building at Thane Kopri East , in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, June,16, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30am in a four-storey building on Mithbunder Road in the Kopri area. The building, which is 30-35 years old, had been classified as ‘dangerous’ by the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, headed by Yasin Tadvi. The structure houses 20 flats occupied by 65 residents and is currently under the control of an administrator from the cooperative department.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Cracks have developed in the plaster and columns of at least 10 flats in the building,” Tadvi said. After being alerted about the ceiling collapse, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the scene and began clearing the debris.

The injured individuals, Pradeep Mohite, 46, and his children Yash Mohite, 16, and Nidhi Mohite, 2, were immediately taken to Thane Civil Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

According to civic records, the building had been classified as dangerous under the C-3 category, indicating the need for minor repairs following a survey. Despite being issued a notice to conduct a structural audit and carry out necessary repairs, these actions were not undertaken by the building management.

Civic officials are now assessing the building’s current condition to determine the appropriate course of action.