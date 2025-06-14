Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man uses CM’s name to con cop’s wife

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jun 14, 2025 07:24 AM IST

The man told her that there was a vacancy for a telephone operator post and that he could help her get the job if she pays ₹6 lakh

MUMBAI: The police booked a man on Thursday for duping a police constable’s wife of 5.89 lakh by promising her a government job by claiming that he was close to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Man uses CM’s name to con cop’s wife
Man uses CM’s name to con cop’s wife

According to the police, the complainant is the wife of a police constable at Vikhroli police station. When the couple was going to their native place in Satara in a four-wheeler, a man asked for a lift in Vashi. The man, identified as Ketan Bhosale, befriended the couple and told them that there was a vacancy for a telephone operator post in the water resources department in Pune and that he could help her get the job using his influence as he was close to Fadnavis and Shinde. Bhosale said he was going to attend a relative’s wedding in Koregaon taluka in Satara and got out of the car near his village. Bhosale kept in touch with the constable after that day.

Bhosale told the constable that some amount had to be paid to secure the job. The couple then paid an amount of 5.89 lakh in six installments, said a police officer. In April this year, Bhosale met the couple near Vikhroli police station and showed them a sealed envelope claiming that it was the appointment letter, which required the signature of the head of the water resources department.

“In May, when she asked Bhosale about the job, he kept giving excuses. Later, he told her that the work could not be done and that he would return the money soon. He then stopped answering the couple’s calls and eventually blocked them,” said senior inspector Rajesh Kewale of the Pant Nagar police station.

The constable’s wife approached the Pant Nagar police on Thursday. Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR against Bhosale under sections 316 (breach of trust) and 318 (4) (cheating) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Man uses CM’s name to con cop’s wife
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On