NAVI MUMBAI: In a significant development in the Mankhurd Police attack case, an absconding accused wanted by Navi Mumbai Police has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh following coordinated inter-state action. Mankhurd Police attack case accused held in UP

According to the police, the accused Mohd. Suhail was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from Mauaima town in the Prayagraj Police Commissionerate area on February 12. He was wanted in connection with a case registered at the Ulwe Police Station, stemming from a violent incident in Mankhurd where a police team was allegedly attacked during an operation linked to illegal arms and narcotics trafficking.

Police said the Mankhurd team had received a tip-off that Ismail Sheikh and Shahid Khan, wanted in an NDPS case, were staying at a hotel in Ulwe. Acting on the information, the team set up a trap on January 31 at midnight at Shagun Chowk, but allegedly failed to inform the Navi Mumbai police before launching the operation.

When the police attempted to apprehend the accused, their associates allegedly gathered at the spot and attacked the team using hockey sticks, swords, choppers and a country-made firearm. During the assault, valuables worth about ₹1.80 lakh were looted, said a police officer.

Police said the attackers abused the officers, issued death threats, and forcibly snatched a gold chain weighing around 15 grams, valued at ₹1.5 lakh, from Ahmedraza Qureshi, along with a Samsung S24 Ultra mobile phone worth ₹30,000 belonging to API Mandhare, before fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage of the attack later surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention. Subsequently, a case was registered at Ulwe police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the suspected drug traffickers and their accomplices.

Suhail allegedly fled Maharashtra soon after the incident and went into hiding in Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a request from Navi Mumbai Police and specific intelligence inputs, the UP STF team led by inspector Hemant Bhushan Singh tracked him down and arrested him with the help of a local informer.

During preliminary interrogation, Suhail reportedly admitted to his involvement in narcotics trafficking in Mumbai and his role in the attack. He was produced before a court in Prayagraj and granted transit remand to be brought to Navi Mumbai for further investigation.

Senior inspector Arjun Rajane of Ulwe Police Station said the accused was brought to the city on Friday evening and will be produced before the court for police custody. With Suhail’s arrest, six accused have been held so far, while five others remain absconding.