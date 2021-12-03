Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Marathi TV serial production controller arrested for sexual harassment
mumbai news

Marathi TV serial production controller arrested for sexual harassment

Swapnil Lokhande, a production controller of a Marathi TV show was arrested by the cops for alleged sexual harassment
Production controller of a Marathi TV show was arrested for sexual harassment allegations. (AFP)
Production controller of a Marathi TV show was arrested for sexual harassment allegations. (AFP)
Updated on Dec 03, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByMegha Sood, Mumbai

A 40-year-old production controller was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting and threatening a 32-year-old Marathi TV actor.

According to police officers, the complainant acts as a body double in Marathi serials and she has acted in popular Hindi soaps.

According to the cops, on November 30, the accused - identified as Swapnil Lokhande, production controller approached the woman offering her a role in his upcoming project.

She accepted the offer. However, she was shocked when the accused allegedly asked her for sexual favours, which she turned down and cancelled the agreement.

She said, after she turned down his advances, Lokhande began abusing and threatening her. After repeated harassment, the actor then, approached the police and reported the incident.

Officer from the Aarey Sub police station said, “We have arrested Lokhande from the Film City and booked him under sections 354, 509 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for outraging the modesty of the woman by abusing and threatening her.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out