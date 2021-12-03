Marathi TV serial production controller arrested for sexual harassment

A 40-year-old production controller was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting and threatening a 32-year-old Marathi TV actor.

According to police officers, the complainant acts as a body double in Marathi serials and she has acted in popular Hindi soaps.

According to the cops, on November 30, the accused - identified as Swapnil Lokhande, production controller approached the woman offering her a role in his upcoming project.

She accepted the offer. However, she was shocked when the accused allegedly asked her for sexual favours, which she turned down and cancelled the agreement.

She said, after she turned down his advances, Lokhande began abusing and threatening her. After repeated harassment, the actor then, approached the police and reported the incident.

Officer from the Aarey Sub police station said, “We have arrested Lokhande from the Film City and booked him under sections 354, 509 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for outraging the modesty of the woman by abusing and threatening her.”