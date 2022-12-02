Medical practitioners graduated from MU can’t register as voters for senate elections

Mumbai Medical practitioners (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS) who graduated from the University of Mumbai before 1998 are unable to register themselves online as voters for the graduate constituency’s senate elections to be held early next year.

In 1998, all medical colleges were affiliated and brought under the newly-established Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS). Last senate elections registrations were conducted offline. Senate is the most important decision-making body of the university.

“There is no scope for medical graduates to registrar as a voter. Has the University of Mumbai forgotten that it once awarded medical degree prior to the establishment of MUHS in the state? Many eminent people who have graduated from here are currently doing patient care. These doctors also have the right to vote,” said Dr Tushar Jagtap, who was a senate member from 2000 to 2005.

Jagtap said he has corresponded with Mumbai University. “I have demanded that MU make necessary changes in the software and extend the registration deadline so that doctors get voting rights,” he added.

This is the first time that the voter registration process for senate election, that started a month ago, is being conducted online, a move that is being opposed by student unions.

Senior senate member representing teachers, Vaibhav Narwade, said, “MU should make necessary changes to the registration process so that these graduates can also register to vote in the election.”

When contacted, in-charge MU registrar Sunil Bhirud said, “Appropriate action will be taken after studying the exact provisions of the Maharashtra University Act, 2016.”