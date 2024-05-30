 MHADA releases list of 20 dangerous buildings in city | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MHADA releases list of 20 dangerous buildings in city

ByHTC
May 30, 2024 08:12 AM IST

MHADA declares 20 buildings in Mumbai as highly dangerous, urging residents to follow safety protocols. 46 residents relocated, more to follow.

Mumbai: To avoid any untoward incident in the upcoming monsoon, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Wednesday released a list of 20 buildings as highly dangerous and inhabitable. Of these 20 buildings four were also declared highly dangerous last year. Those four buildings are: Building No. 4-4A, Navroji Hill Road No. 1, Jolly Chambers, 31C and 33A, R. Rangnekar Marg and 19 Purandare Marg, Girgaon Chowpatty, Building No. 104-106, Meghji Building, A, B, and C Wing, Shivdas Chapsi Marg, and Final Plot No. 721 and 724 TPS-3 Division, Building No. 40B and 428, Cess No. G North 50-95(1) and G North-5103 Atmaram Building and Penkar Chawl.

HT Image
HT Image

The authority has urged residents of these buildings to follow safety protocols and cooperate with evacuation procedures by the Mumbai Buildings Repairs and Reconstruction Board of authority.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

These 20 dangerous buildings house 711 residents, comprising 494 residential and 217 non-residential occupants. According to the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board, 36 residents have made their alternative accommodation arrangements. So far, 46 residents have been relocated to transit camps. Eviction notices have been issued to the remaining tenants in these buildings, and the process of vacating the premises is underway. Additionally, arrangements for relocating 412 residential tenants/residents to transit camps are being planned by the Board. The Board is actively working on providing alternative accommodation in the transit camps. The rest of the 16 cessed buildings declared are: Building No. 57, Nizam Street; Building No. 67, Masjid Street; Building No. 52-58, Babu Genu Road; Building No. 7 Khanderao Wadi/204-208, Kalbadevi Road; Building No. 52-52A, 2nd Deccan Cross Road; Building No. 125-127A, Jamna Nivas, Khadilkar Road, Girgaon; Building No. 314B, Brahmand Co-op Housing Society, V.P. Road, Girgaon; Building No. 418-426 S.V.P. Road, (124 to 134A) Golecha House; Building No. 83-87, Rawate Building, J.S.S. Road, Girgaon; Building No. 213-215 Dr D B Marg; Building No. 38-40, Slater Road; 9D Chuna Lane; 44E Naushir Bharucha Marg; 1 Khetwadi 12th Lane; Building No 55-59-61-63-65 Sophia Zuber Marg; Building No. 44-48, 33-37 and 9-12 Kamathipura 11th and 12th Gully, Deval Building.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / MHADA releases list of 20 dangerous buildings in city
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On