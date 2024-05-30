MHADA releases list of 20 dangerous buildings in city

Mumbai: To avoid any untoward incident in the upcoming monsoon, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Wednesday released a list of 20 buildings as highly dangerous and inhabitable. Of these 20 buildings four were also declared highly dangerous last year. Those four buildings are: Building No. 4-4A, Navroji Hill Road No. 1, Jolly Chambers, 31C and 33A, R. Rangnekar Marg and 19 Purandare Marg, Girgaon Chowpatty, Building No. 104-106, Meghji Building, A, B, and C Wing, Shivdas Chapsi Marg, and Final Plot No. 721 and 724 TPS-3 Division, Building No. 40B and 428, Cess No. G North 50-95(1) and G North-5103 Atmaram Building and Penkar Chawl. HT Image

The authority has urged residents of these buildings to follow safety protocols and cooperate with evacuation procedures by the Mumbai Buildings Repairs and Reconstruction Board of authority.

These 20 dangerous buildings house 711 residents, comprising 494 residential and 217 non-residential occupants. According to the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board, 36 residents have made their alternative accommodation arrangements. So far, 46 residents have been relocated to transit camps. Eviction notices have been issued to the remaining tenants in these buildings, and the process of vacating the premises is underway. Additionally, arrangements for relocating 412 residential tenants/residents to transit camps are being planned by the Board. The Board is actively working on providing alternative accommodation in the transit camps. The rest of the 16 cessed buildings declared are: Building No. 57, Nizam Street; Building No. 67, Masjid Street; Building No. 52-58, Babu Genu Road; Building No. 7 Khanderao Wadi/204-208, Kalbadevi Road; Building No. 52-52A, 2nd Deccan Cross Road; Building No. 125-127A, Jamna Nivas, Khadilkar Road, Girgaon; Building No. 314B, Brahmand Co-op Housing Society, V.P. Road, Girgaon; Building No. 418-426 S.V.P. Road, (124 to 134A) Golecha House; Building No. 83-87, Rawate Building, J.S.S. Road, Girgaon; Building No. 213-215 Dr D B Marg; Building No. 38-40, Slater Road; 9D Chuna Lane; 44E Naushir Bharucha Marg; 1 Khetwadi 12th Lane; Building No 55-59-61-63-65 Sophia Zuber Marg; Building No. 44-48, 33-37 and 9-12 Kamathipura 11th and 12th Gully, Deval Building.