Mumbai: A week after a 15-year-old girl was found dead after falling from the terrace of a high-rise building in Bhandup, the police booked a minor boy under murder charges. The police had earlier registered an accidental death report, suspecting the girl had died by suicide. However, an investigation revealed that the boy had pushed the girl off the terrace in a fit of rage during a heated argument. Minor booked for pushing15-year-old girl off the terrace

According to the police, the girl, a resident of Mulund, had gone to Bhandup to meet the accused on June 24. When she was found dead, the boy had told the police that he had counselled her after she told him that she was worried about her academics, which could have been the reason for her suicide.

While the police initially registered an accidental death case, they started an investigation at the request of the deceased’s family, who claimed she was doing well academically. When the boy was interrogated again, he confessed that he had had an argument with the girl on the terrace and then pushed her off it in a fit of rage, said a police officer.

A police officer from Bhandup police station said, “The process of registering an FIR is going on based on the statement of the investigating officer.”