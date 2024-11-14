Menu Explore
Minor fire at Airoli school sparks major concerns

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Nov 14, 2024 07:36 AM IST

Around 1000 students at New Horizon Public School in Airoli were evacuated due to a transformer malfunction, causing smoke and power outage.

MUMBAI: Around 1000 students from classes 6 to 10 at New Horizon Public school (NHPS) in Airoli were evacuated after an electrical transformer malfunctioned on Wednesday morning leading to smoke and power outage across the building.

Minor fire at Airoli school sparks major concerns

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) fire department said they were alerted at 9.50am. “Owing to short circuit, there was a minor fire and sparks in the meter room that also had the transformer. The fire was immediately contained with the help of a fire extinguisher cylinder. School staff attributed the short circuit to a crow sitting on the cables and the wires coming in contact as a result,” said fire safety officer Upendra Bhoir.

Soon after the incident, video footage of students assembled in the school’s playground had gone viral. A class 7 student said, “We were moved from the third floor to the open area. We stood there for nearly 15 minutes while the fire brigade and officials from the electricity department investigated the matter.” The students were sent back to their classes after due permission from the authorities. “We were sent back to class but there was no electricity. The pre-primary section was dispersed early, and online classes were held for the afternoon batch,” said a student.

To address parents’ concerns, the management issued a circular attributing the incident of power outage to a blast in the transformer outside the school. The circular informed that authorities from the fire and electricity department visited the school and inspected the premises. Parents were also notified that classes will be conducted online on Thursday.

A MSEDCL official said it will take a few days for power to be restored. “The school is a High Tension (HT) consumer and has their own independent power distribution transformer to which MSEDCL supplies power. The management will now get the cause of the short circuit ascertained through a private agency and only after this power will be restored.”

Repeated calls to the management and the principal went unanswered.

