Mumbai: Allegations of cost inflation and procedural irregularities in the desilting of the Mithi River surfaced in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) Standing Committee on Wednesday, after NCP corporator Dr Saeeda Khan flagged suspected manipulation in the handling and measurement of excavated material. Mithi desilting under scanner over cost inflation

Raising a point of order, the corporator from Kurla claimed that construction debris was being mixed with river silt, artificially increasing its weight and leading to inflated payments by the BMC.

Calling it a case of fleecing taxpayers, Khan questioned the authenticity of the desilting exercise and said, “The taxpayers’ money is being misused. In the name of desilting, there is always clay, silt and debris found. But in the name of debris, construction material is being dumped on the bed. It is mixed with silt and then taken for weighing and accordingly the BMC is charged. We have been told it is under CCTV surveillance and we are told that 30% work done. This misuse is witnessed in ward 168 on LBS Marg in Kurla.”

She pointed to instances in LBS Marg in Kurla, where she alleged such practices were occurring despite CCTV monitoring. Officials, she added, had informed the committee that around 30% of the work had been completed.

Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde said an inquiry would be initiated. Another senior civic official, when contacted, stated that the claims would be verified.