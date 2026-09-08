MMB orders demolition of concrete walls at Bandstand access points
In a letter to the BMC’s H-West ward dated September 3, the MMB said the walls were creating “obstructions” along transit routes used by senior citizens and tourists, and urged the civic body to demolish the walls
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to raze four concrete walls along access points to the Bandra Bandstand promenade. The walls had been erected by the Bandra Bandstand Residents Trust (BBRT) without obtaining any permission from the maritime authority, and they are scheduled to be demolished on Wednesday, MMB and BMC officials said.
In a letter to the BMC’s H-West ward dated September 3, the MMB said the walls were creating “obstructions” along transit routes used by senior citizens and tourists, and urged the civic body to demolish the walls.
“We approached the BMC as we do not have the machinery required to remove the structures,” an MMB official said, requesting anonymity.
Shiraz Ahmed, founding director of the nonprofit Humanity World Foundation and the complainant, alleged that the walls had been erected to “gatekeep” the promenade as a private property of the BBRT and prevent hawkers, underprivileged people and pet parents from using the access points.
“Senior citizens and pedestrians are forced to take a detour to enter or exit the promenade due to the walls. When I complained about this to the MMB, they said that they had not erected the walls and checked with the BBRT,” Ahmed said. The BBRT acknowledged that they had erected the walls, MMB officials said.
Benedict Soares, chairperson of the BBRT, told Hindustan Times that the walls had been constructed around five years ago after complaints from the police about hawkers and “mischief makers” using the access points.
“Stormwater drainage work was also underway at the time, and we wanted to ensure that water did not enter the promenade. The walls were not put up for our benefit, but for the benefit of people,” Soares said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROsama Rawal
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.Read More
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