MMB orders demolition of concrete walls at Bandstand access points

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to raze four concrete walls along access points to the Bandra Bandstand promenade. The walls had been erected by the Bandra Bandstand Residents Trust (BBRT) without obtaining any permission from the maritime authority, and they are scheduled to be demolished on Wednesday, MMB and BMC officials said. Benedict Soares, chairperson of the BBRT, told Hindustan Times that the walls had been constructed around five years ago (Hindustan Times)

In a letter to the BMC’s H-West ward dated September 3, the MMB said the walls were creating “obstructions” along transit routes used by senior citizens and tourists, and urged the civic body to demolish the walls.

“We approached the BMC as we do not have the machinery required to remove the structures,” an MMB official said, requesting anonymity.

Shiraz Ahmed, founding director of the nonprofit Humanity World Foundation and the complainant, alleged that the walls had been erected to “gatekeep” the promenade as a private property of the BBRT and prevent hawkers, underprivileged people and pet parents from using the access points.

“Senior citizens and pedestrians are forced to take a detour to enter or exit the promenade due to the walls. When I complained about this to the MMB, they said that they had not erected the walls and checked with the BBRT,” Ahmed said. The BBRT acknowledged that they had erected the walls, MMB officials said.

Benedict Soares, chairperson of the BBRT, told Hindustan Times that the walls had been constructed around five years ago after complaints from the police about hawkers and “mischief makers” using the access points.

“Stormwater drainage work was also underway at the time, and we wanted to ensure that water did not enter the promenade. The walls were not put up for our benefit, but for the benefit of people,” Soares said.