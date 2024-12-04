THANE: A tailor was assaulted by an angry mob after a young woman accused him of outraging her modesty in his shop in Ulhasnagar Camp 3. The Central police have booked the family of the woman for the assault, and the tailor for the alleged molestation. Mob assaults tailor for outraging modesty of woman

The incident occurred at around 4pm on Tuesday, when the young woman visited the tailoring shop to collect a pair of jeans she had given for altering. She alleged that the tailor peeked in while she was trying on the garment in the trial room. She went to a nearby shop and narrated the incident to the shopkeeper.

Meanwhile, family members of the woman arrived, and dragging the tailor out of his shop, started assaulting him on the road. Soon, shopkeepers nearby and bystanders also joined in.

Upon being informed of the incident, beat marshals from the Central police station rushed to the spot. However, their attempt to rescue the tailor was met with resistance from the mob, which had, by this time, grown increasingly aggressive. Additional police reinforcements had to be called in to control the situation.

Eventually, the injured tailor was taken to the Central Hospital for treatment, while the woman and her family were detained by the police.

A senior officer from Central police station said, “Two FIRs have been registered against the parties involved. A case of molestation has been filed against the tailor while a case has been filed against the woman’s family for causing chaos and blocking the road.”