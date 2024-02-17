Mob attack claims lives of two youths suspected of theft in Ambernath

Ambernath: A shocking incident has emerged where two youths were brutally beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of theft in Sai Kripa Colony, Durga Devi Pada area of Ambernath East. The victims, identified as Suraj Parmar and Suraj alias Bhaiyya Nirmal Kori were killed on the spot. Police have detained 10 individuals from the mob based on CCTV footage capturing the incident. HT Image

According to the police, both Suraj Parmar and Suraj alias Bhaiyya Nirmal Kori lived in Prakash Nagar and Shiv Mandir area of Ambernath city. Senior Police Inspector Ashok Bhagat informed that a theft case had been registered against Suraj Parmar a year ago. The bodies of the two youths were found near the Durga Devi Pada area of Ambernath on Saturday morning, sparking a stir. The police suspect that the mob, mistaken them for thieves, beat and killed them.

An officer from Shivaji Nagar police station Ambernath said, “These two dead bodies were seen by the citizens in Sai Kripa Colony under Shivaji Nagar Police Station this morning. The information was immediately given to Shivaji Nagar Police. The doctor indicated severe internal injuries as the cause of death due to the brutal beating.”

According to the source, both the deceased had come to Sai Kripa Colony in the Durga Devi Pada area in the early morning with the intention of stealing. At that time the citizens of the area woke up as the dogs of the area were barking at them. Both of them were running away from the area.

Bhagat added, “The deceased might have been returning home when dogs started barking, arousing suspicion among the mob, leading to the fatal attack. We are investigating from every angle. For now, a case has been registered under IPC 302 (murder), and 10 persons have been detained in connection with the case.”