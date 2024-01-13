Modi launches poll campaign in Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai: From inaugurating key infrastructure projects worth ₹33,000 crore to reaching out to women and youth to hammering the point that previous Congress-led regimes promoted dynasty politics while his tenure was all about adding infrastructure and welfare schemes, prime minister Narendra Modi used his six hour-long visit to Maharashtra to virtually launch the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in the state. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, second only to Uttar Pradesh. HT Image

Modi arrived at the grand pandal erected at the Navi Mumbai Airport ground in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai in a chariot-like van, along with chief minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) joined forces to ensure that all roads leading to the venue were awash with saffron flags and a huge cut-out of Lord Ram. Shinde, who bowed before the PM on stage, shouted Jai Shri Ram slogans while his deputies heaped praise on him, vowing to work together to ensure a third term for him. Shinde also claimed that their alliance would win more than 45 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Accusing previous governments of having no loyalty or conscience towards the country or its citizens, he told the gathering at Navi Mumbai, “They were busy making money and safeguarding the interest of their own families. As a result, people of the country began believing that no project could be completed within the stipulated time.” His government spent ₹44 lakh crore on infrastructure projects in the country, while the earlier United Progressive Alliance government had spent just ₹12 lakh crore, he claimed. “We funded projects worth ₹8 lakh crore in Maharashtra alone, which are either complete or under implementation,” he noted. attacking the opposition for decades of ‘failed, visionless, corrupt and dynasty-centred rule’.

Modi also reached out to women during his speech in Navi Mumbai by launching the Namo Sakshamikaran Abhiyaan, and saying his government was committed to making lakhpatis out of at least a million women. “Our government is dedicated towards the empowerment of women – this is the Modi guarantee. It begins where expectations from others end. Empowerment of women is the foremost guarantee of double engine government in any state,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also visited the famous Kala Ram temple on the banks of river Godavari in Nashik to offer prayers. While inaugurating the 27th National Youth Festival in the city, he appealed the youth to participate in politics and end dynastic rule in the country. He also visited other places associated with the Ramayana in Nashik, such as Panchavati.

Responding to Modi’s statements, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe demanded that Modi should provide a break-up of the ₹44 lakh crore on infrastructure projects in the country. “He is lying blatantly about investments and projects. The Bandra-Worli sea link was completed in nine years at an expense of just ₹1,600 crore, whereas the Atal Setu took ten years after it was conceived in 2013 and it was built at a whopping cost of ₹17,800 crore,” said Londhe. He also alleged that Modi spoke about ending dynastic politics in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar who represent the same politics. “CM Eknath Shinde has also promoted similar politics by projecting his son Shrikant Shinde,” he said.