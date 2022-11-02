Movers and packers scammer flees with car meant for delivery to Delhi

Mumbai: A 48-year-old-woman from Chembur has lodged a complaint against a movers and packers delivery executive from an app-based service provider for stealing her car, which she wanted to deliver to New Delhi. The accused also took the delivery charges from the woman.

The complainant, Kamlesh Devi Singh, has two daughters, a 31-year-old and a 13-year-old and a 25-year-old son. Her daughter works in the Supreme Court as an assistant in Delhi while her son works in a private company.

“The woman wanted to send her Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Delhi from Chembur. She went on a mobile application which facilitates car bookings and provides rental cars,” said a police officer.

After she submitted her request on the mobile application, a person who identified himself as Mohit Singh approached her and claimed that he worked at a Movers and Packers company and they were willing to take the car to Delhi from Mumbai. He informed her that she would have to pay a ₹11,000 charge for the service.

After haggling over the price, the amount was negotiated to ₹10,500 and the car was handed over to one person who identified himself as Aniket on October 29.

“He even gave the family his driving licence photocopy, Aadhar card and PAN card copy to gain their confidence claiming that the car could be delivered by October 31 at the Delhi address,” said the police officer.

When the car did not reach Delhi on the scheduled date the family called Singh who told them to pay the remaining amount of ₹10,000 to which Singh complied. When despite that they didn’t get the delivery of the vehicle they called Singh who asked them to pay an insurance amount of ₹18,500 the family claimed this amount was not told to them while negotiating.

“When the family visited Karol Bagh in Delhi, they didn’t find any movers and packers office as given on the receipt by Singh and realised they were cheated,” said a police officer.

“We have registered a case of cheating and are trying to locate the accused through their mobile phones and bank accounts,” said a police officer from Chembur police station.