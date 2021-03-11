In CM Uddhav’s address, assurance for MPSC students and lockdown warning

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday addressed the state amid a rise in its daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Thackeray spoke about concerns of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinees and reiterated that he doesn’t want to impose a lockdown in the western state.
“MPSC exams will be held within a week, I have directed the chief secretary and MPSC officials to announce a new date by tomorrow,” the chief minister said, adding that the exams were postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.
“I have directed that only those officials and employees, who have taken vaccine against coronavirus or tested negative for the disease, be assigned to conduct the exams,” he further said. Thackeray further assured that no student would suffer due to age bar amid delay in conducting the exams.
On Thursday evening, thousands of students, who were to appear for the MPSC exams on March 14, took to streets in various parts of the state, including Pune, upon postponement for a fifth time.
Speaking about lockdown, the Shiv Sena supremo, who took his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine earlier in the day, said, “We don’t want to impose lockdown but for that, you will have to follow some restrictions. Follow all the appropriate Covid-19 behaviour or else we will have to impose a lockdown.”
The Centre has repeatedly expressed concerns over the surge in cases of the viral disease in Maharashtra, including on Thursday. The state reported 14,317 new infections and 57 deaths on the day, taking its infection tally to 2,266,374 and the related death toll to 57. On Wednesday, there were 13,659 cases and 54 fatalities. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally is the highest in the country by a distance.
Mumbai, its capital city, saw 1,509 new infections and four deaths, taking the total tally and fatalities here to 338,643 and 11,519 respectively. On Wednesday, 1,539 cases and five deaths were detected in the metropolis.
Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana were the top states which witnessed an increase in the active caseload while Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal witnessed a decline between February 11 and March 11.
In the light of the fact that investigators in Karnataka managed to complete the investigations in the murders of rationalist MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh and trial has started in one of the cases, the court sought to know how much time the agencies needed.
According to BMC officials, 6,099 civic employees were infected, of whom 5,066 have recovered and 197 have lost their lives. Families of 54 of the 197 civic employees who have died have received a compensation of ₹50 lakh, according to BMC. For others, the compensation is in process.
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) remains undecided on resuming Boeing 737 MAX operations as the latest single aisle aircraft completes two years of grounding in the country, following a global ban in March 2019. The aircraft has resumed flying in the United States and United Kingdom and other countries.
Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said, “I shall obtain copy of the entire proceedings from the court and then I shall give a detailed statement. At this juncture I can’t comment without perusing the plaint in detail.”
The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday rapped the state government and the investigation agencies Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and crime investigation department (CID) for dragging their feet in the investigation of the murder of activists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare in 2013 and 2015 respectively
Bombay high court (HC) has upheld requirements for Maharashtra domicile and passing of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from the state for admission to medical and dental courses from 85℅ state quota seats in private unaided medical and dental colleges
The trial in the Sheena Bora murder case was adjourned after it became clear that some important articles including the mobile phone of the accused Indrani Mukerjea, recovered during the investigation, have not yet been brought to the court
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has not recruited a single associate professor from the scheduled tribe (ST) and other backward castes (OBC) categories since 2006, according to responses received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act