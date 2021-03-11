In CM Uddhav’s address, assurance for MPSC students and lockdown warning

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday addressed the state amid a rise in its daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Thackeray spoke about concerns of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinees and reiterated that he doesn’t want to impose a lockdown in the western state.

“MPSC exams will be held within a week, I have directed the chief secretary and MPSC officials to announce a new date by tomorrow,” the chief minister said, adding that the exams were postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

“I have directed that only those officials and employees, who have taken vaccine against coronavirus or tested negative for the disease, be assigned to conduct the exams,” he further said. Thackeray further assured that no student would suffer due to age bar amid delay in conducting the exams.

On Thursday evening, thousands of students, who were to appear for the MPSC exams on March 14, took to streets in various parts of the state, including Pune, upon postponement for a fifth time.

Speaking about lockdown, the Shiv Sena supremo, who took his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine earlier in the day, said, “We don’t want to impose lockdown but for that, you will have to follow some restrictions. Follow all the appropriate Covid-19 behaviour or else we will have to impose a lockdown.”