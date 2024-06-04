MPSP moots closure of 43 govt-run girls’ schools

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Primary Education Council (MPSP) has submitted an eight-page proposal to the state government recommending the closure of 43 government-run ‘Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay’ (KGBV) girls’ schools. The proposal, prompted by directives from the central and state governments to reduce costs, has sparked concerns about the education and safety of approximately 26,000 girls. HT Image

In 2008, the government initiated KGBVs in 10 districts with low female literacy rates with the aim of providing education and accommodation for girls. The government provides both tuition and hostel charges for KGBV students between classes 3 and 6, while for students enrolled in classes 7-12, the government provides for only hostel facilities.

But now, following a directive from the central government saying these schools were violating the ‘co-education’ principle by catering only to girls, the MPSP has proposed relocating KGBV students to nearby schools while converting existing facilities into hostels. Teachers at these schools, who are remunerated under the Sarva Shiksha Scheme, would be roped into nearby schools.

The MPSP proposal, submitted to the state education secretary, recommends cessation of educational activities at KGBVs from the 2024-25 academic session. Students enrolled in these schools can continue living in the hostels but would have to attend classes in nearby schools. They would receive transport allowances under the Samagra Shiksha scheme in case the new schools are located more than three kilometers away from hostels. The MPSP is also willing to pay such transport allowance at 16 locations.

Pramodkumar Dange, state project director of MPSP, said, “We submitted a proposal as per the direction of the central government, which will help increase the capacity of hostels and accommodate more female students. The final decision will be taken by the state cabinet.”

The proposal has left parents of KGBV students worried as many of them work elsewhere and cannot ensure their daughters’ safety in case they commute between hostels and schools. This anxiety is particularly pronounced for parents in rural areas where transport and security issues are more challenging.

A teacher from the Palghar KGBV said the process of shutting down the schools had been underway for the past two years. “The government has not been providing sufficient teachers and nearly 50% teaching positions are vacant. Many schools lack teachers for science and mathematics. How can these schools perform well under such circumstances? Despite communicating these issues to the government, no one is willing to fill these positions,” said the teacher.