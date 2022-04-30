MRVC to conduct flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment on CR and WR
MUMBAI: In a bid to prevent flooding of the railway tracks during monsoon, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) will undertake a flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment for Central (CR) and Western Railway (WR) lines.
The study will focus on an in-depth location analysis of flood-prone spots in these two major railway lines of Mumbai. The assessment will also focus on new flood spots on the suburban railway that have been identified over the past five years that were earlier not prone to flooding.
Locations including Nala Sopara on the Western Railway and Vikhroli - Kanjurmarg railway section on the Central Railway have recently been identified as new flood-prone locations.
“The assessment will focus on the methods used currently to prevent flooding and the countermeasures taken for the same. Any enhancement in the present system, along with studying possible causes of new flooding locations on the Central and Western Railway tracks, will be determined,” said a senior MRVC official.
Further, the study will also prepare a plan that will be focused on the prevention of flooding on the suburban railway tracks.
Meanwhile, the Central Railway has installed flood gates at Masjid Bunder, Byculla, Matunga, and between Sion and Kurla railway sections. Desilting of drains on 59 km has been done along with microtunneling at Masjid, Sandhurst, Hindmata- Dadar- Parel areas, and cleaning of 38 culverts has been undertaken and 45 more culverts will be cleaned. In 2021 during monsoon, local train services were suspended for 15 hours in June on the Central Railway network.
-
Teen held for killing 40-year-old former lover
The police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old girl and apprehended two minor boys for killing a 40-year-old man with whom Jadhav had a relationship. Patil was identified as Sanjay Vasudev Patil, 40, a resident of Pathare building along Agarkarwadi road in Shikshak Colony, Chakan, according to the police. The arrested girl was identified as Neha Rohidas Jadhav, 19, a resident of Ambethan in Khed, Pune.
-
68-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Kondhwa
A 68-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed in a head-on collision with a tanker truck in Kondhwa on Friday afternoon. The tanker driver fled the spot without stopping to help him. The deceased man was identified as Rajendra Chandrakant Jadhav, 68, a resident of Vidyaniketan-Handewadi road in Kanade nagar area of Undri. The incident happened on the road in front of Clover Highland in the NIBM Road area of Kondhwa around noon on Friday.
-
Man killed in Pune while trying to help friend
A 21-year-old man was killed after Gaikwad accompanied his friend who wanted to confront his girlfriend over suspicion of another affair on Friday morning in Lokmanya nagar. One person has been arrested in the matter while six to seven others are on the run from the Pune Police. The deceased man was identified as Prasad alias a resident of Ganeshmala, 21, Ganesh Ravindra Gaikwad, according to the police.
-
Tripura indigenous bodies seek Roman script for Kokborok
Expressing gratitude for including Kokborok in Central Board of Secondary Education curriculum for secondary levels in Tripura, the Roman Script for Kokborok Choba (RSKC), a body comprising 56 indigenous organisations, on Saturday said they preferred Roman script over Devanagiri for the language. We thanked the CBSE authorities, central and state governments for inclusion of Kokborok in the curriculum. It's a great success of the decades-long language activists,” RSKC chairperson said.
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 155 cases, one death
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said. It took the caseload in the state to 78,77,732 and death toll to 1,47,843. There are 998 active cases in Maharashtra now. On Friday, the state had reported 148 new infections and two deaths. Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent while the death rate is 1.87 per cent.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics