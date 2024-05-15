MSPHWC objects to petrol pump proposal in Ghatkopar land

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (MSPHWC) has objected to the proposal to install a petrol pump and hoarding on the land in Ghatkopar. The land is under the possession of MSPHWC, and they have raised objections to the entire proposal. Hindustan Times possesses a letter written by chief engineer S T Kolikar of MSPHWC, outlining the objections. HT Image

On August 3, 2021, the chief engineer of the corporation, S T Kollikar, wrote to the then Director General of Police regarding the process for granting a No Objection Certificate (NOC). In the letter, he also mentioned that the land had been transferred to the corporation.

The letter stated that MSPHWC shall not alienate the said lands in any manner without the previous written permission of the Transferor, i.e., the Government of Maharashtra. Additionally, the state sought the concurrence of the State Home Department.

The letter mentioned that the Ghatkopar land was transferred to MSPHWC for the purpose of housing police personnel. Due to acute shortage of land for police personnel, it was intended to keep the land for this purpose.

It stated, “It is not possible to grant NOC for building a petrol pump on this land, which is surrounded by residences of police families and other residential complexes, from a safety point of view.”

The then Commissioner of GRP, Quaiser Khalid, did not answer calls. The present DGP of GRP stated that the DGP office had permitted it, but an inquiry is ongoing.