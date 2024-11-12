htmumbai@hindustantimes MU moves up in South Asia rankings

MUMBAI: The University of Mumbai has moved up in the 2025 QS Asia University rankings, advancing from the 291-300 range to the 245th position, marking a 76% overall score improvement. The university climbed from 67th to 52nd place in South Asia region, signaling a significant enhancement in its academic reputation and regional standing.

The university demonstrated progress across numerous key performance indicators. Research productivity showed a 20% increase, with the “Papers per Faculty” score rising from 75.3 to 90.6, reflecting more robust research output and faculty engagement. Employer reputation surged from 31.8 to 64.1, highlighting strengthened industry relations and graduate employability. Academic reputation doubled, moving from 17.6 to 34.6, reinforcing the institution’s academic standing.

Internationalisation was another area of growth, with the International Student Ratio rising significantly from 10.4 to 32.6, underscoring Mumbai University’s appeal to a diverse student body. The International Research Network score improved from 7.9 to 21.3, indicating expanded global partnerships and collaborative research. Other areas of progress included the faculty-student ratio, which increased from 7.7 to 14.2, and the international faculty ratio, which rose to 9.1 from 4.0.

Professor Ravindra Kulkarni, vice-chancellor, MU, acknowledged these advancements, stating the university’s objective to further boost its “Citations per Paper” score, which rose from 1.4 to 3.8, and to enhance international student exchange programmes. He emphasised that these strides underscore the University of Mumbai’s dedication to becoming a premier academic institution within Asia.