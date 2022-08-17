Mulund ceiling collapse: BMC blames illegal alterations
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has blamed the illegal alterations by the contractor for the collapse of a second-floor ceiling in Mulund East on Monday, which killed two senior citizens.
Chakrapani Alle, assistant commissioner of T ward, said the building was neither dilapidated nor dangerous. “But it was an old structure in a Gaothan area which was only up to ground floor for over 25 years. But the contractor didn’t follow the guidelines and constructed the second floor in a hurry.”
Another family of two residing on the ground floor and three shop owners had already vacated the building in July after the BMC issued a notice under the MMC Act, declaring it illegal.
“Since the building was a private one, the other tenants vacated on their own. But the second-floor residents chose to stay back due to their old age,” Alle said.
Devshankar Shukla, 93, and Arkhiben Shukla, 87, were killed after the ceiling of their second-floor home at Moti Chhaya building in Nanepada came crashing down.
This being a Gaothan area many old structures carry out alterations in the guise of repairs, the official said. “They build the second floor without permission. Due to scarcity of housing in Mumbai, people become reluctant to vacate their unsafe homes.”
“A speaking order will be issued and the owner will be asked to demolish the structure within 48 hours. The old owner has apparently sold off the building and the police are investigating the matter. No documents were submitted proving the authenticity of the structure,” Alle said.
Prayagraj Nagar Nigam’s heritage building set for mega restoration
The dilapidated heritage building of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam would be soon restored to its former glory. PNN officials have invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for the selection of an architectural conservation firm or an architect for conservation, renovation and giving the building a face-lift besides strengthening its structure. In December 2021, a portion of the ceiling of the main hall of the PNN office building collapsed due to corrosion in the girder supporting it.
Police step up vigil in Udupi distt amid row over banners
The security was heightened in Udupi on Tuesday in the wake of communal tension prevailing in neighbouring Shivamogga district over objections by Popular Front of India against portraits of Veer Savarkar put up in that city. The controversy erupted in Udupi over police being deployed near a banner calling for Hindu Rashtra (A Hindu Country). The poster that was installed ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, features freedom fighters Subhash Chandra Bose and VD Savarkar.
I-Day over, housing societies aim to preserve the tricolour
The significance of the tricolour does not end with the occasion on which it is unfurled. And nothing could disgrace the nation more than its national flag ending up in a dustbin, especially a day after the country celebrated its 76th Independence Day. “A volunteer from every society would pick up the flags at your doorstep to ensure that they are safely kept. Our building is a collection centre in our neighbourhood,” Ashok Gupta, vice president of the Marine Drive Citizens'Association said.
Sena vs Sena battle gets a festive twist
Mumbai: The city may have been named after Mumba Devi, but Mumbai's presiding deity, undeniably, is Lord Ganesh who has now been roped into the political battlefield where Shiv Sena and Shinde's Sena are arrayed against one another. Shinde well understands the political symbolism that imbues Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra. Shinde's political cause may be more personal and rivalrous in nature, but his tactics are the same as Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak.
Another farmers’ movement in the offing?
MEERUT Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's advice to farmers to be ready for a movement indicates that the state may witness another farmers' stir in the coming months. Rakesh Tikait took out a tractor march in Muzaffarnagar on August 15 along with supporters and BKU leaders. Rakesh Tikait also drove a tractor to lead the march and called upon farmers to keep their tractors ready to participate in the movement anytime.
