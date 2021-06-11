Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 26-year-old dies after 3 houses collapse in Dahisar
Mumbai: 26-year-old dies after 3 houses collapse in Dahisar

A 26-year-old died after three houses collapsed in Lokhandi Chawl area of Dahisar (East), on Thursday evening
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 12:47 AM IST

A 26-year-old died after three houses collapsed in Lokhandi Chawl area of Dahisar (East), on Thursday evening.

According to BMC officials, the incident was reported at around 6.36pm and the victim was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared dead at around 7.15pm.

Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC said that the houses were located in a hilly area and owing to heavy rains they came down crashing.

“Three persons were injured, of which one has died in the incident. We had already warned them about moving out from the location before the onset of monsoons, but they refused to go. The houses being in a hilly area were impacted due to the heavy rains. We have now made alternate accommodation for six people in the municipal school nearby till the time the heavy rain spell continues.”

