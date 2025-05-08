Mumbai airport’s runways to remain shut for 6 hours

MUMBAI: The runways at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be shut for six hours between 11am and 5pm on Thursday to carry out annual pre-monsoon runway maintenance. Air passengers flying in and out of the city must check the rescheduled time of their respective flights as disruptions and delays are expected. Representative photo (PTI7_5_2019_000152B) (PTI)

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued six months in advance to notify airlines and stakeholders so that flight schedules can be adjusted beforehand. Both the primary runways -- 09/27 and 14/32 -- will be temporarily non-operational during this time.

“This annual pre-monsoon maintenance is crucial for preserving the health and longevity of CSMIA’s expansive airside infrastructure, covering 1,033 acres. Specialists will inspect runway surfaces for wear and tear, addressing preventive measures for waterlogging to ensure safe landings and take-offs during the monsoon season. CSMIA also leverages advanced technology to monitor the entire maintenance process, ensuring timely execution within the designated six-hour window,” a spokesperson of the Mumbai International Airport Limited, the airport’s private operator, said in a statement.

This would be the third consecutive day of flight disruptions for passengers at CSMIA. On Wednesday CSMIA issued a passenger advisory warning of impact of flight operations due to closure of certain airports across the country. Thunderstorms and rains caused delays on Tuesday.

“Due to pre-monsoon preventive maintenance resulting in the closure of both runways at Mumbai Airport, on 8th May 2025, some of our flights to and from Mumbai have been affected. We understand this may impact your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience,” Akasa Air posted on X.