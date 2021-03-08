Mumbai airport to resume domestic operations from Terminal 1 from March 10
After almost a year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is set to resume operations for domestic flights from Terminal 1 (T1) from the midnight of March 10, said airport officials. It will be used by five domestic airlines and will witness 102 flight movements across 27 destinations on the first day of its revival.
Airport officials said the resumption of services via T1 will help maintain social distancing measures, uphold passenger safety and ensure a seamless transit.
This domestic terminal will see a total of 51 departures and 51 arrivals. Not only will the terminal cater to all domestic flight operations of GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet, but also select flights of IndiGo (with subset series 6E 5500 – 6E 5900). The rest of the IndiGo flights will continue to operate from Terminal 2.
CSMIA spokesperson said, “The airport will have 38 check-in counters operational across the five domestic carriers to avoid crowding. We have also placed eight Common Use Self Service (CUSS) kiosks on the curbside of the terminal to enable passengers to complete their check-in process without direct interaction with airport personnel. Passengers can use the kiosks to print their boarding pass and generate their baggage tag before proceeding for security check.”
The airport will also be resuming its lounge services, retail, and food and beverage services.CSMIA’s T1 will host eight registration desks and six testing booths for passengers who wish to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport for a fee of ₹850.
“Adhering to the protocols laid down by governmental and regulatory bodies, a dedicated room has also been identified for the isolation of any suspected symptomatic passenger before transferring them to the designated facility. Hand sanitisers have been strategically placed through the premise, and contactless payments will be encouraged,” the spokesperson added.
During the budget presentation, Pawar also said the government has taken measures to encourage women to invest in real estate.
"Every district has set up five such centres today. However, there are 19 such centres in Thane district due to higher demand there. There are 189 such centres in the state exclusively for vaccinating women," the official said.
The 82-year-old activist, who was granted interim bail for six months on medical grounds by the Bombay high court on February 22, was discharged from the private hospital late Saturday night, they said.
