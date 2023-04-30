Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Solar panels commissioned on two BMC office buildings

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2023 12:22 AM IST

The P-south ward comprises areas like Goregaon and Oshiwara, while the M-west ward comprises areas like Chembur, Tilak Nagar and Mahul.

Mumbai: To reduce the monthly electricity bills, several solar panels were commissioned on the rooftop in two ward offices of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – P-south ward and M-west ward – on Saturday.

Vishwas Mote, assistant commissioner, M-west ward, said, “The units of electricity generated through these panels will be deducted from our monthly bills. These units are first converted from DC to AC and then calculated. It will help save money spent on electricity bills of the ward.”

The P-south ward commissioned a 25 kilowatt (KW) on-grid solar rooftop, while the M-west ward commissioned a 50 KW on-grid rooftop. 93 rooftop panels were installed on the terrace of the M-west ward at a cost of 34.6 lakh. It will save approximately 5 lakh every year, said a BMC official, adding that the cost of the project will be recovered in six years.

The solar panels, which have a life of 25 years, will help save more than 1.2 crore in the coming years on electricity bills, said the BMC official. Similarly, in the P-south ward, a 25KW on-grid solar rooftop was installed at the cost of nearly 22 lakh. The project will save 3.24 lakh annually and the cost will be recovered in five years.

Rajesh Akre, assistant commissioner, P-South ward said, “This on-grid commissioning will really help reduce the bills of the ward office and will bring it to near zero. We encourage private buildings as well to install them.”

In this year’s budget, BMC’s mechanical and electrical department has allotted an amount of 90 lakh for a rooftop solar power plant. BMC had also said that it was considering to set-up a solar plant on the Gorai dumping site, which was scientifically enclosed in 2009.

