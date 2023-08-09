BMC revokes 10% water cut from Wednesday

Mumbai: The BMC has decided to withdraw the 10% water cut from August 9 due to a satisfactory increase in lake levels and catchment areas. The water cut was imposed on July 1, 2023. HT Image

The water storage in lakes has increased to more than 80%. The situation is said to prevail in August and September, but if an adverse situation arises, the BMC will take a decision accordingly.

Although the BMC has rolled back the cut, it has requested citizens to use water judiciously till the lakes are sufficient. Bhatsa in Shahapur tehsil is the largest supplier of water in the city and caters to around 48% of the needs in the city.

The total water stock required is 14.47 lakh million litres by October 1 for Mumbai to go without a water cut for the rest of the year. At present, the total water stock is at 11.78 lakh million litres till August 8, 6am, which is 81.44%. The BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water daily to Mumbaikars.

Of the seven lakes, the maximum percentage of water is supplied by Bhatsa (48%). Tulsi and Vihar provide for around 2% of the city’s drinking water needs, Upper Vaitarna 16%, Middle Vaitarna 12%, Modak Sagar 11%, and Tansa 10%. In August 2021, the BMC imposed a 20% water cut as the levels in the catchment area lakes were low.